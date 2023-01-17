Muscatine police K9 gets body armor donation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police K9 Dexter gets body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donation.

K9 Dexter got a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, according to a media release. The vest is embroidered to say, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, according to the charity. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since the non-profit was established in 2009, it has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The program is open to U.S. dogs, at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies., the media release said. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, according to the release. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or someone can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.