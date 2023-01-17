Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed for COVID-19 protocols

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City has been postponed.

The University of Iowa said the cancellation is “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.”

The game is expected to be rescheduled. Tickets for the game that has been canceled will be valid for the new date and time, if it’s able to be rescheduled.

Iowa’s next game is set for Saturday at Ohio State.

