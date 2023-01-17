Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed for COVID-19 protocols

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City has been postponed.

The University of Iowa said the cancellation is “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.”

The game is expected to be rescheduled. Tickets for the game that has been canceled will be valid for the new date and time, if it’s able to be rescheduled.

Iowa’s next game is set for Saturday at Ohio State.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

Latest News

Moline, IL
WIU sweeps their “home” doubleheader in Moline
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
Joens, No. 8 Iowa State slight Big 12 favorite over Texas
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark-led Iowa women are pick to win loaded Big Ten
Matt Gatens was mowing his lawn when he got the call offering him the men's basketball...
Homegrown Hawkeye Matt Gatens happy to return to where it all started