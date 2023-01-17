Overcast and cooler today

Possible accumulating snow to track late this week for parts of QCA
Showers, storms and the severe weather threat will come to an end, with clouds continuing overnight.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be cooler today in wake of yesterday’s passing cold front.  However, while we won’t hit the 50s we will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s which is 10º above normal for this time of January.  Our next system will arrive on Wednesday. This will bring rain to areas along and south of I-80, wintry mix between I-80 and highway 30 and all snow north of highway 30 with some areas picking up 2″-4″.  There are still considerable differences in models so the forecast is not too confident this morning, but details are starting to become clearer.  Behind this system rain or snow will wrap up Thursday morning and the weather pattern will quiet down through the weekend with highs generally in the mid 30s.

TODAY: Overcast. High: 40º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 30º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: PM wintry mix. High: 39º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
The accident is under investigation, according to officials.
ISP: 1 dead after head-on crash Saturday in Cedar County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The Quad City Storm will host its first ever School Day Game which will include over 3,000...
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cloudy and breezy overnight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cloudy and breezy this evening
Severe Weather Outlook
Showers, isolated storms and breezy Monday
FIRST ALERT DAY: A few strong storms possible Monday afternoon