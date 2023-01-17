Overcast and cooler today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be cooler today in wake of yesterday’s passing cold front. However, while we won’t hit the 50s we will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s which is 10º above normal for this time of January. Our next system will arrive on Wednesday. This will bring rain to areas along and south of I-80, wintry mix between I-80 and highway 30 and all snow north of highway 30 with some areas picking up 2″-4″. There are still considerable differences in models so the forecast is not too confident this morning, but details are starting to become clearer. Behind this system rain or snow will wrap up Thursday morning and the weather pattern will quiet down through the weekend with highs generally in the mid 30s.

TODAY: Overcast. High: 40º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: PM wintry mix. High: 39º.

