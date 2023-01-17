Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher.

A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

