Real Estate Update: Navigate Realty Discusses Home Inspections and More
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justin Landwehr from Navigate Realty discusses the current condition of the real estate market in the QCA, what to look forward to this spring, and a checklist that sellers should keep in mind.
Navigate Realty Information:
Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212
Phone: 563-363-3100
Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/
