Real Estate Update: Navigate Realty Discusses Home Inspections and More

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justin Landwehr from Navigate Realty discusses the current condition of the real estate market in the QCA, what to look forward to this spring, and a checklist that sellers should keep in mind.

Navigate Realty Information:

Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212

Phone: 563-363-3100

Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/

