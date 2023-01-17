‘Teacher of the Week’: B100 shares how you can make a nomination

TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how to recognize teachers for the work they do in schools across the QCA.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s no secret that there’s some pretty amazing teachers across the QCA and TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how their program is shining a spotlight on teachers across the QCA viewing area.

Connor Kenny and Sarah Stringer from B100, say the station’s ‘Teacher of the Week’ program started in 2019 as a way to thank teachers for all that they do. Since then, Kenny and Stringer say the program has been a success in schools all across the QCA, with teachers receiving awards in classrooms in Davenport to Sherrard, Ill., and even Iowa City.

Kenny and Stringer say the ‘Teacher of the Week’ will receive a treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scooter’s Coffee, as well as being recognized for the impact they’re making in students’ lives.

To make a nomination, visit https://b100quadcities.com/quad-cities-teacher-of-the-week/ or go to the B100 App.

