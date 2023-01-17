Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine.
Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.
The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but it took off, deputies said.
The driver, later identified as Brendan Jared-Johnson, 26, of rural Monmouth, attempted to hide the vehicle at a farmstead, deputies said.
Deputies found the vehicle abandoned; Jared-Johnson was located nearby.
Deputies said they found a handgun, cash, a large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Deputies said two other people may have been in the vehicle and escaped on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
Jared-Johnson was charged with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 2.
Deputies said Jared-Johnson also has a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he served a sentence for felony use/possession of a firearm out of Warren County.
