Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but it took off, deputies said.

The driver, later identified as Brendan Jared-Johnson, 26, of rural Monmouth, attempted to hide the vehicle at a farmstead, deputies said.

Deputies found the vehicle abandoned; Jared-Johnson was located nearby.

Deputies said they found a handgun, cash, a large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Deputies said two other people may have been in the vehicle and escaped on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Jared-Johnson was charged with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 2.

Deputies said Jared-Johnson also has a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he served a sentence for felony use/possession of a firearm out of Warren County.

