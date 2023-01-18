All Gone Wrong to hit streaming platforms on Jan. 27

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new crime movie will hit streaming platforms next week. “All Gone Wrong”, written and directed by Bettendorf native Josh Guffey is an action packed crime story based on true events of an undercover police officer in the Quad Cites area.

“He was tasked with going to a small town to Kewanee Illinois, and trying to help them with their drug problem and very few people in the area and Kewanee,” Guffey said. “No one knew that he was coming. So he was undercover. And he started building a case and you know, over the course of months, he he built this this case against multiple people and brought in some some drug charges.”

Guffey says the setting is part of what separates this movie from others, since many undercover police movies take place in big cities like Miami, Los Angeles, or Chicago.

“So then when I started to hear these stories about like, kind of rural Midwest, narcotics work, and this story, in particular, pointed towards a large drug distribution network that had this hub in Kewanee. And it was where a lot of shipments would go in and then kind of disperse, I found that to be really interesting,” Guffey said.

What started as a college film project 15 years ago has finally manifested itself into a full length film.

“Now, do I want to spend 15 years on every movie? Absolutely not,” Guffey said. “But this was a move a project that sort of was with me throughout my development. And, and, you know, I’m proud of it in that way.”

The film took home seven awards at the St. Louis Filmmaker Showcase:

Best Costumes

Best Production Design/Art Direction - Cameron McCarthy

Best Editing - Bret Hoy

Best Cinematography - Levi Kirby

Best Actor - Jake Kaufman

Best Narrative Feature over 20 minutes - Josh Guffey

Chellapa-Vedavalli Foundation Best of Fest Essy Award - Josh Guffey

Click here to watch the full trailer to the movie on YouTube and check it out on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services on January 27.

