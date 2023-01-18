Billiards Championships return to the RiverCenter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Billiards Championships return to downtown Davenport for the seventh year.

The ACME American CueSports Alliance Midwest 8-Ball Championships are being held Jan. 18-22 at the RiverCenter.

80 pool tables are set up in the Great River Hall in the south building for over 1,000 registered players ready to compete for more than $50,000 in prize money, shared between 15 divisions, according to a media release.

“I’m excited to again work with the great staff & crew of the RiverCenter, the Visit Quad Cities team, and the local community,” said Janet Ybarra, ACS Executive Director. “The Quad Cities always makes us feel welcome when they host our competitors and fans of the sport of pool.”

The public is welcome, and admission is free, accriodng to the release.

“American Cue Sports is an important partner of Visit Quad Cities,” said Joan Kranovich, Vice President of Business Growth & Director, Sports QC. “The ACME 8-Ball Midwest Championships continue to have a positive impact on our visitor economy from competitors, families, spectators and vendors during a traditional off-peak season for our regional destination.”

For more information, visit www.americancuesports.org

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 18: 10 am - Scotch Doubles 8-Ball, Senior 8-Ball Singles (Men/Women)

Thursday, Jan. 19: 10 am - Men’s & Women’s Open/Standard Singles

3 pm - Men’s & Women’s Advanced 8-Ball Singles

Friday, Jan. 20: 10 am - Men’s & Women’s 9-Ball Singles

8 pm - Men’s & Women’s 4-Person 8-Ball Teams

Saturday, Jan. 21: 6 pm - 8-Ball Team play continues

Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 am - Junior Event, 8-Ball Team play continues

