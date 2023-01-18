City of Bettendorf expands leadership team to support growing city

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf is expanding its leadership team to support the growing city with approved plans to hire a new position.

Bettendorf will hire its first-ever Assistant City Administrator, according to a media release from city officials. On Tuesday, the Bettendorf City Council approved the position of Assistant City Administrator and has extended the opportunity to Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as the city’s Economic Development Director.

Reiter will work side by side with Decker Ploehn, City Administrator, and further gain an understanding of the many public obligations the City Administrator is responsible for, stated the media release. Reiter will also continue his duties at Economic Director, a position he has held since Jan. 2015.

“We talked about succession planning over the last several years in all of the city’s departments and in particular, administration,” said Mayor Robert Gallagher. “We believe it is important to have an Assistant City Administrator who has institutional knowledge to either support a new City Administrator one day or fulfill that role themselves.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bettendorf’s population was 33,217 after the 2010 Census. It grew by 17.7% to 39,102 after the 2020 Census and with the recent addition of three new senior housing facilities and continued residential growth, the city’s population is likely more than 40,000 today.

“This is a logical step in the city’s progression and in every city department, we’ve concentrated on having a clear ‘Number Two’ identified and training in leadership to assume those duties when need be,” said Ploehn, who has been Bettendorf’s City Administrator for 32 years. “While retirement is certainly in my future, I still love doing this work. However, just like the rest of the city, having a plan is very important for out future.”

Reiter says he has seen many great things happen in Bettendorf over the years and with the continued growth and development, he is excited to continue the positive momentum and trajectory that the city is on.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.