Cloudy tonight, with a mixed bag of precipitation Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our quiet conditions this evening will give way to a more active weather pattern Wednesday, as our next big weather maker sweeps out of the plains.

We should initially see rain by afternoon, eventually becoming mixed with snow by evening (especially along I-80). A changeover to all snow could take place overnight into Thursday, with areas in our northern tier of counties most favored for some accumulations. Rain should continue south.

There are still some uncertainties as any shift in the track of this challenging system could affect snowfall amounts, or the type of precipitation we receive. At this point, we’re looking for 2″ to 4″ snowfall amounts possible, mainly north of Highway 30. This could still change, so we’ll continue to track this winter storm over the next 48 hours.

The weather pattern becomes quiet and cool through the weekend into next week, with highs in the 30′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain developing south and light snow north by afternoon High: 39°. Wind: Bec. E 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix south and snow mainly north. Low: 33°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix south, and snow continuing north, mainly in the morning. High: 37°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.