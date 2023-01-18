EICC, NAMI to host free mental health seminars in Feburary, March

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) along with National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) are planning to host several mental health seminars in February and March.

School officials say the federally-approved programs are made to help inform and support people whose loved ones are dealing with mental health issues.

Each class is free and open to the public, with the first one being held on February 6th at Scott Community College on the Belmont campus.

For more information about the courses or to register for a class, click here or contact EICC at 1-888-336-3907

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

EICC, NAMI to host free mental health seminars in Feburary, March
Moline Police investigating crash that seriously injured woman Tuesday
Rain arrives this afternoon
Rain arrives this afternoon
Iowa Capitol
Public weighs in on proposed ‘Education Savings Account’ program