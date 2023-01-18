EICC, NAMI to host free mental health seminars in Feburary, March

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) along with National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) are planning to host several mental health seminars in February and March.

School officials say the federally-approved programs are made to help inform and support people whose loved ones are dealing with mental health issues.

Each class is free and open to the public, with the first one being held on February 6th at Scott Community College on the Belmont campus.

For more information about the courses or to register for a class, click here or contact EICC at 1-888-336-3907

