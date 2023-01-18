FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 PM this evening until 9 AM Thursday for accumulating snow, freezing precipitation north

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A large storm winter system passing through the region will initially produce some light rain this afternoon and evening, followed by a rain/snow mix changing to all snow during the overnight hours into early Thursday. This will mainly affect areas along and north of Interstate 80. Areas of freezing rain and sleet will also be a component of this storm, creating a light glaze of ice and making for some slippery roads and visibility issues, both for the evening and the morning commute.

As far as accumulations are concerned, they should range from trace amounts near the Quad Cities, to around 1″ to 3″ in our northernmost counties, specifically north of Highway 30.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will also be in effect for Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Jo Daviess counties from 6 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.

for our northern counties (KWQC)

Be weather aware through the duration of this storm, and make sure you have several outlets to monitor any updates during this period.

