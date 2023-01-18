Iowa State University Extension & Outreach: Creating A Trauma Informed Community In The QCA

Lindsey Schneider, Coordinator of Trauma Informed Care Systems, Iowa State University, shares how she has helped implement trauma systems in the QCA.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lindsey Schneider, Coordinator of Trauma Informed Care Systems, Iowa State University, shares how she has helped implement trauma systems in schools and communities across Scott County.

Schneider shares examples of protective factors that can help reduce, or buffer, stressful situations as well as several other tactics that individuals can use to cope with stress.

Quad cities Area Trauma Informed Consortium, ISU Extension and Outreach:

Learn more: www.facebook.com/groups/QCTIC

