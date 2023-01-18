Moline Police investigating crash that seriously injured woman Tuesday

Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman,...
Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman, sending her to the hospital with life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, after the vehicle crashed into a nearby building.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, after the vehicle crashed into a nearby building.

At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2400 Block of 39 Avenue involving a 76-year-old woman who was the sole occupant of the car, according to a media release from Moline Police. The driver suffered a medical event that caused the vehicle to crash into a nearby building, Aramark Refreshments.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was able to speak with investigators but was in serious condition, stated the media release.

The Moline Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

Rain arrives this afternoon
Rain arrives this afternoon
Iowa Capitol
Public weighs in on proposed ‘Education Savings Account’ program
Alleman knocks off Rockridge in basketball
St. Ambrose basketball player adapts to new environment and culture
QCA girls earn shooting medals