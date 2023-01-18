Moline Police investigating crash that seriously injured woman Tuesday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, after the vehicle crashed into a nearby building.

At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2400 Block of 39 Avenue involving a 76-year-old woman who was the sole occupant of the car, according to a media release from Moline Police. The driver suffered a medical event that caused the vehicle to crash into a nearby building, Aramark Refreshments.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was able to speak with investigators but was in serious condition, stated the media release.

The Moline Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.