Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile female had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, Friday morning, Jan. 13, at 3:44 a.m., according to a media release.

Police say at this point in the investigation, it is believed to be part of a larger disturbance that was taking place at the time.

The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet, according to police.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.