Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene and arrested 18-year-old Chrisitan James of Fruitland, as well as a 17-year-old girl from Muscatine and a 16-year-old boy from Davenport, officers said.

Each person was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, C Felony, due to their involvement in the shooting, according to officials.

Police say they believe the shooting to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information related to the incident, officials ask that they contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 611.

