QCA girls earn shooting medals

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Jan. 14, the American Legion in Muscatine hosted the Ray Dietrich Invitational, a shooting competition for girls in the Iowa area. The top two finishers, Ella Evans and Kiara Hallett, are from the Muscatine area. Kiara finished in first place, while Ella finished in second place.

“I think you need to think of it as an individual sport. Like work on yourself instead of focusing on trying to win. Focus on doing the best you can, not letting yourself get in your own head, and just doing the best you can,” Evans said.

“It was a really good experience. I just felt like all the hard work really paid off. And then I got my personal record at nationals so I was just really excited about the whole thing,” Hallet said.

