Quad Cities Hy-Vee donates pet supplies collected during drive to honor Betty White’s birthday

The Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores donated supplies to local animal shelters that were collected during the pet supplies drive to honor Betty White’s bir
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores donated supplies to local animal shelters that were collected during the pet supplies drive to honor Betty White’s birthday.

The stores collected $2,500 worth of products for the Scott and Clinton County Humane Society and Quad City Animal Welfare Center during the drive.

This was the second year Hy-Vee has done the drive and was able to collect $1,000 more in products than in 2022, according to Debbie Geisler, Hy-Vee’s Quad Cities marketing and communications manager.

Hy-Vee has decided to make this an annual promotion in hope that each year will be bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain expected.
FIRST ALERT DAY: In effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for accumulating snow, freezing precipitation north
for the northern portions of our viewing area
FIRST ALERT DAY from 6 PM tonight until 9 am Thursday
The Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores donated supplies to local animal shelters that were...
Quad Cities Hy-Vee donates pet supplies collected during drive to honor Betty White’s birthday
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday