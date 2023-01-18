Quad Cities Hy-Vee donates pet supplies collected during drive to honor Betty White’s birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores donated supplies to local animal shelters that were collected during the pet supplies drive to honor Betty White’s birthday.

The stores collected $2,500 worth of products for the Scott and Clinton County Humane Society and Quad City Animal Welfare Center during the drive.

This was the second year Hy-Vee has done the drive and was able to collect $1,000 more in products than in 2022, according to Debbie Geisler, Hy-Vee’s Quad Cities marketing and communications manager.

Hy-Vee has decided to make this an annual promotion in hope that each year will be bigger and better.

