Rain rolls in this afternoon with some sleet mixing in this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will arrive this afternoon bringing mainly rain to the QCA and sleet and snow to our NW. For the QC rain will arrive around 3PM and continue through the evening commute. Areas near Dubuque and Galena have a winter weather advisory as rain will change over to sleet and snow this evening. There is still some uncertainty with total snowfall amounts as more sleet would lower totals and more snow would raise them, thus some areas are forecasted between 1″-6″. Everyone will see flurries or a few snow showers through Thursday afternoon with only minor accumulations expected. Breezy conditions will set up late Thursday into Friday which will get things back to normal for January with highs in the low 30s heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Overcast. High: 40º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: PM wintry mix. High: 39º.

