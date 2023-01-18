Rain rolls in Wednesday afternoon with some sleet mixing in the evening

Accumulating snow possible for our northern counties early Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 PM tonight until 9 AM Thursday for snow and freezing precipitation, mainly north***

A winter storm will advance into the region, and that means we’re still on track to see rain, snow or a wintry mix of the two developing this afternoon. A changeover to snow will be the primary focus for areas north of I 80, while our southern counties see mainly rain or a rain/snow mix through this evening and overnight.

Areas along and north of Highway 30 will be most favored for accumulating snow ranging from 1″ to 3″. That mixed bag of precipitation continues into Thursday, winding down by early afternoon. 

Colder air moves in behind that system, with highs only reaching the 30′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain developing by afternoon High: 39°. Wind: Bec. E 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy and windy with rain or a rain/snow mix south and snow mainly north. Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy and blustery with a chance for a rain/snow mix south, and snow continuing north. High: 37°.

