St. Ambrose University to open new online school of nursing fall 2023

St. Ambrose University School of Nursing
St. Ambrose University School of Nursing(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University announced Tuesday plans to open a new online school of nursing, launching in fall 2023.

The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing will offer remote learning opportunities to students, regardless of where they are located, as well as support SAU’s network of healthcare systems.

“St. Ambrose has a long history of equipping leaders for service in healthcare,” said Amy Novak, President of SAU. “Over 50% of our students are currently in health professions serving as physician assistants, social workers, public health practitioners, physical therapists, speech pathologists, as well as nurses. It is from this position of strength that we want to deliver ongoing nursing education in an online format to meet the needs of those entering and serving in this important field.”

School officials also say the school was created in response to the nationwide healthcare staffing shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially affecting the rural healthcare workforce.

For more information about The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing, visit sau.edu/onlinenursing.

