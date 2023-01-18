University officials concerned with Chat GPT in the academic world

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Artificial intelligence software, available for free over a website, could give us a better understanding on a variety of topics. But it could also give students the ability to generate essays or work they didn’t write.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee explains how it works and how education may have to adapt.

You can also watch the full interview Nicole has with the department head for Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa, Jim O’Loughlin, in the video below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

EICC, NAMI to host free mental health seminars in Feburary, March
Each class is free and open to the public, with the first one being held on February 6th at...
EICC, NAMI to host free mental health seminars in Feburary, March
Moline Police investigating crash that seriously injured woman Tuesday
Rain arrives this afternoon
Rain arrives this afternoon
Iowa Capitol
Public weighs in on proposed ‘Education Savings Account’ program