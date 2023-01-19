The 411 on vitamins

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If your are turning to vitamin supplements to improve your health, there are some things you should know about them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vitamins and minerals are critical for healthy development and disease prevention. OSF HealthCare Nurse Practitioner Anne Orzechowski says supplements can be helpful if you have a vitamin deficiency, but the best way to get them is through diet. Also, some vitamins are retained by the body and you could get too much, which could be harmful.

