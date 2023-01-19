Alleman cuts varsity football for 2023 season

Alleman High School will not have a varsity football team in 2023 due to low participation and safety concerns.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Alleman High School will not have a varsity football team in 2023 due to low participation and safety concerns.

Western Big 6 Conference schools were told about the decision in a meeting in Galesburg Wednesday, according to a media release from the Alleman High School’s principal and athletic director.

“Our football team will graduate 10 seniors from this year’s 30-member squad,” school officials said. “A majority of the 10 were two-way players, leaving a rather inexperienced group to play next season. This decision was based primarily in consideration of the health and safety of our players, and Alleman wanting to guard against fielding a team of primary underclassmen in our highly-competitive conference.”

The school will have a Junior varsity team for the 2023 season, according to school officials. In the spring of 2023, they will reevaluate for the 2024 season.

According to school officials, this is in hopes to promote future success for the program.

