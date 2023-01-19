Augustana Choir to tour Midwest

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One college choir, located in the Quad Cities, will tour the Midwest this spring.

The Augustana Choir, under the direction of Dr. Jon Hurty, Director of Choral Activities, Augustana Choir, will perform concerts in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa in March and April, according to a media release from the college.

The 52-voice ensemble will sing a selection of traditional and contemporary choral works, stated the media release. The choir is known for its innovative programming, attention to detail and musical excellence, and has been conducted by Dr. Hurty since 1996.

“The singers in the Augustana Choir feel a new sense of purpose and motivation as we begin touring again,” said Dr. Hurty. “It is as if we have been released and empowered to share out music again, and the students are excited for the opportunity to sing for a live audience.”

Tour performances include:

March 24 at 7 p.m. - Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford, Ill.

March 25 at 7 p.m. - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 815 South Washington Street, Naperville, Ill.

March 26 at 7 p.m. - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1234 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Ill.

March 27, at 7 p.m. - St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, Wis.

March 28 at 7 p.m. - Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Avenue, Madison, Wis.

March 29 at 7 p.m. - Abiding Savior Lutheran church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View, Minn.

March 30 at 7 p.m. - Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Southwest Third Avenue, Rochester, Minn.

April 15 at 2 p.m. - Home performance at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa

For more information, contact the Augustana Music Department at 309-794-7233.

