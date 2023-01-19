Blue Grass police chief resigns

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.

According to the meeting minutes, Flaherty said resigning would be best for him and his family but agreed to stay and assist the next police chief.

A special meeting to further discuss hiring a new chief is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Flaherty was placed on administrative leave in September following an investigation into witness tampering involving a city councilman and a former police officer, court records show. He was not the direct focus of the investigation, officials have said.

In November, city officials announced in a Facebook post that he was no longer on administrative leave.

