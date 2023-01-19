Case dismissed for a Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man’s case was dismissed by a judge.
Adrian Castillo was charged in February 2021 with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.
“After the deposition was taken of the victim in this matter, in which she testified she did not see a firearm and the defendant did not order her into the car at gunpoint, the State no longer believes it can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the motion.
The motion was approved by a judge
