Case dismissed for a Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man’s case was dismissed by a judge.

Adrian Castillo was charged in February 2021 with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.

“After the deposition was taken of the victim in this matter, in which she testified she did not see a firearm and the defendant did not order her into the car at gunpoint, the State no longer believes it can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the motion.

The motion was approved by a judge

