CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on drug charges

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Pallace Williams, 56, is wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of cannabis, two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Williams is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

