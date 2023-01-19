CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

