CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island Police investigating death of Amani Kamata

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are still investigating the death of Amani Kamata in July 2021.

According to police, Rock Island officers responded around 7 a.m. July 10, to the area of 12th Street and 10th Avenue for a report of a man lying on the sidewalk.

Police found Amani Kamata dead from gunshot wounds to his chest, police said.

According to police, Amani Kamata was shot on July 9, around 11:30 p.m.

“Amani and his family migrated to the United States for a better life,” Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said. “His opportunity was cut short and his family deserves justice.”

If you have any information regarding this case, say something, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

