Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation to host Sweetheart Dance

MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February.

The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24 Street.

According to the media release from event organizers, the dance was formerly known as ‘Dad Daughter Date Night’.

The event will include music, dancing, snacks, and a photo booth, said event organizers. In addition, each group will receive a complimentary 5x7 professional photo.

Those interested can sign up and save with early bird pricing tickets that will be $10 until Jan. 27. Prices will increase on Jan. 28 to $15 per person and tickets increase to $20 per person the day of, stated the media release.

For more information call 309-524-2424 or visit Moline Parks and Recreation’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.