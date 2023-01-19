Multiple crews respond to Moline structure fire at apartment complex Wednesday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex that injured one, and evacuated multiple others.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. Wednesday night the Moline Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Homewood Apartments, stated a media release from Moline Fire Department. Occupying the apartment at the time of the fire were two residents who were able to evacuate on their own. However, one resident was injured while trying to extinguish the fire.

According to the media release, all other occupants in the building were able to evacuate on their own, and the resident who was injured, trying to extinguish the fire was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say a total of 11 residents were evacuated from the complex and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Crews say they were on scene for approximately two hours completing salvage and overhaul, and making sure that there was not any extension or hot spots still burning.

According to the media release, Moline Police were first to arrive on scene, within seven minutes, and reported the structure as a medium, three story apartment complex with light smoke noted throughout the hallways of the second and third floors.

Police say they began trying to remove residents from the apartments upon arrival.

Moline Fire Department arrived shortly after and began immediately assisting in evacuating residents from the building, stated the media release. Once residents were evacuated, crews entered the apartment and were met with heavy, dense smoke, but were able to locate and extinguish the fire.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel, occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and an incident commander, along with one off duty Chief Officer, stated the media release.

Additional responding agencies included: East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.

For questions regarding this event, contact Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at 309-524-2250.

