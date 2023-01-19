Quad Cities seasonal snowfall running nearly a foot below average

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season (through January 19) has been lackluster across the Quad Cities area.

At the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, the official weather observation site for the Quad Cities, has received 5.6″ of snow so far this winter.

The average snowfall through January 19 in Moline is 17.4″, 11.8 below where snowfall should be.

At this time last year, there was 13.1″ total for the season, so far.

January is the snowiest month of the winter in the Quad Cities, with an average of 10.8″ of snowfall.

So far this month, only 0.6″ has fallen in the Quad Cities.

There is still plenty of winter left. From January 19th through the end of the season (typically in April), 18.7″ of snow falls, which is more than half the seasonal snowfall average.

