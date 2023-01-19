Renew Moline and Bush Development to develop Fifth Avenue Property, formerly headquarters of Riverstone Group

Renew Moline and Bush Development have announced a partnership to develop a Fifth Avenue...
Renew Moline and Bush Development have announced a partnership to develop a Fifth Avenue property, formerly known as the headquarters of Riverstone Group.(KWQC/Renew Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and Bush Development have announced a partnership to develop a Fifth Avenue property, formerly known as the headquarters of Riverstone Group.

The property located at 1701 Fifth Avenue includes a two-story 35,064 square-foot building and parking lot directly north of the building and Renew Moline officials say project plans are in the early stages, but are likely to include a residential component to meet market demand for urban living.

“The property has potential to infuse significant new energy in the area,” said Renew Moline Chairman Greg Derrick. “We are looking forward to developing a redevelopment strategy together with the Bush Development team.”

Renew Moline and Bush anticipate the first steps of the project will include refining the concept and negotiating a development agreement with the City of Moline and officials say any development agreement would require approval by the City Council. However, they say a timeline will be announced in late spring.

The Riverstone Group donated the property to Renew Moline in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to Renew Moline’s media release. The Executive Committee of Renew Moline’s Board of Directors approved the selection of Bush Development at its Jan. 11, 2022 meeting.

According to Renew Moline officials, in mid-2021, the Urban land Institute Advisory Panel identified the project site as having potential for multifamily residential. In fall of 2022, Renew Moline solicited development proposals for the renovation of the existing JCPenney building, with a new construction component on the parking lot to the north of the building.

“Our team is honored and excited to partner with Renew Moline and the City of Moline on what we feel will be a catalytic project,” said Jon Davidshofer, Director of Development for Bush Development. “We believe the 1701 Fifth Avenue will boost new development in the heart of downtown Moline and prove to be a true example of a public-private partnership.”

To learn more about Renew Moline, visit https://www.renewmoline.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Killinger is being held in the Scott County Jail.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain and snow taper off overnight with fog and freezing drizzle left behind
Head referee talks about 8-ball championship
Head referee talks about 8-ball championship
Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning.
Muscatine Police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance issued a statement Wednesday that the department is...
Former East Moline Fire Fighter arraigned on 2-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography