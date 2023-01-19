St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023.

The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.

The St. Patrick Society and River Bend Foodbank are teaming up to fight hunger in the Quad Cities. River Bend Foodbank will march ahead of the Grand Parade collecting monetary donations with the goal of closing the meal gap in the community by 2025.

Parade organizers ask participants to express the spirit of St. Patrick and Irish Heritage, and encourage family walking units and decorated floats.

