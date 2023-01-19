St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII

The Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street.
The Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street.(KWQC/St. Patrick Society)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023.

The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.

The St. Patrick Society and River Bend Foodbank are teaming up to fight hunger in the Quad Cities. River Bend Foodbank will march ahead of the Grand Parade collecting monetary donations with the goal of closing the meal gap in the community by 2025.

Parade organizers ask participants to express the spirit of St. Patrick and Irish Heritage, and encourage family walking units and decorated floats.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain expected.
FIRST ALERT DAY: In effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for accumulating snow, freezing precipitation north
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

Latest News

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain expected.
FIRST ALERT DAY: In effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for accumulating snow, freezing precipitation north
Another round of wintry mix this morning and early afternoon
Another round of wintry mix this morning and early afternoon
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Special Olympics teach life skills to Davenport man with autism
Special Olympics teach life skills to Davenport man with autism