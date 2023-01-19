Student day for Storm hockey

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Ask a student whether they’d be on a school day between their classroom and a hockey game, and it’s no contest -- but the Quad City Storm have brought the classroom to the Vibrant Arena.

Thousands of children packed Vibrant Arena in Moline to watch the first ever Storm ‘School Day’ hockey game.

“We went down to Peoria and we watched their school day game,” John Dawson, owner of the Storm, said. “They’ve been very helpful with us about how to plan this and how to get it going, and it was a tremendous time down there when we watched and we said hey we have to do this too.”

Six months of planning and discussion with area hockey teams are paying off for students in the QC metro, some students coming from as far away as Eldridge, Iowa, and New Boston, Illinois. In total, around 4000 students were told to have attended the game.

“I really like hockey and I haven’t been to a hockey game in a long time so it’s really nice to see the slamming against the walls and stuff,” Brooklyn Germanceri said.

For her teacher, Trent Groves, it provided a nice break from the classroom and was nice for him to see his students having such a fun time watching the game. Groves’s school, Riverdale Elementary, brought at least 250 students to the game today.

The Storm will have another game against Peoria on Friday, with a Baby Shark theme. To see a list of all the Storm home games, check out their website.

