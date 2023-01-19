Tanya Tucker’s concert at Rhythm City Casino rescheduled

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was rescheduled to March.

According to Rhythm City Casino in a media release, the concert scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. was canceled due to an illness.

The concert is now scheduled for March 24, according to the release. Guests with tickets to the Jan. 19 performance will be able to get tickets to the new performance.

Anyone who cannot make the new performance can contact The Market at Rhythm City Casino for a full refund, according to Samuel Naab, the Marketing Coordinator at Rhythm City Casino Resort. The Casino apologizes for any inconvenience.

Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was postponed to March. (KWQC/ Rhythm City Casino Resort)

Tickets will be available for general admission at the new show date online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $35, $45, $55, $60 and $65 plus applicable online or phone ticketing fees, this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

