Tanya Tucker’s concert at Rhythm City Casino rescheduled

Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was postponed to March.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was rescheduled to March.

According to Rhythm City Casino in a media release, the concert scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. was canceled due to an illness.

The concert is now scheduled for March 24, according to the release. Guests with tickets to the Jan. 19 performance will be able to get tickets to the new performance.

Anyone who cannot make the new performance can contact The Market at Rhythm City Casino for a full refund, according to Samuel Naab, the Marketing Coordinator at Rhythm City Casino Resort. The Casino apologizes for any inconvenience.

Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was postponed to March.
Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was postponed to March.(KWQC/ Rhythm City Casino Resort)

Tickets will be available for general admission at the new show date online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $35, $45, $55, $60 and $65 plus applicable online or phone ticketing fees, this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Hoskins was wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Rain/snow Thursday afternoon; More snow this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Rain/snow Thursday afternoon; More snow this weekend
Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department.
Blue Grass police chief resigns
Tanya Tucker’s concert at the Rhythm City Casino was postponed to March.
Tanya Tucker concert at Rhythm City Casino postponed
The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing will help support SAU’s network of healthcare systems.
St. Ambrose University to open new online school of nursing fall 2023