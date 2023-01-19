Turning breezy along with additional rain, snow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Dense fog will be possible through midday, with visibility going down to a quarter mile or less at times. Additional rain and snow showers will also be possible through mid afternoon. Any snow accumulation would be a dusting, with on travel impacts expected. Winds will quickly pick up from the west after it passes and will gust close to 30mph the rest of today. Temps will drop from the upper 30s to the low mid 30s this afternoon.

Clouds will hang around the rest of the week and we may even see another chance for snow late Saturday into Sunday, but right now accumulations look light. Stay tuned to TV6 for further updates.

TODAY: AM Fog; Rain/snow and breezy. High: 37º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 33º.

