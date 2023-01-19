Turning breezy along with additional rain/snow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day will remain in effect until 9AM for slick roads along and north of highway 30. Another round of rain/snow will move through around midday as an area of low pressure pushes through the QCA.

Winds will quickly pick up from the west after it passes and will gust close to 30mph the rest of today. Temps will drop from the upper 30s to the low mid 30s this afternoon.

Clouds will hang around the rest of the week and we may even see another chance for snow late Saturday into Sunday, but it doesn’t look to bring much of a headache to our area.

TODAY: Rain/snow and breezy. High: 37º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 33º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.