Bettendorf schools bringing changes

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Much needed renovations are coming to the Bettendorf Middle and High Schools after a school board meeting Thursday night.

The Bettendorf school board voted to provide 69.25 million dollars for renovations to facilities at Bettendorf’s Junior High and High Schools Thursday night.

“We looked at what parts of the building that have good bones,” Michelle Morse, Superintendent to the Bettendorf district, said.

When asked about this, Morse said these bones were parts of the education, extracurricular and infrastructure needs the school already has in place. At the middle school alone with the numerous additions to the original school, which was constructed in the 1960′s, the building’s service lines need to be updated to be in line with current construction regulations.

The district now has been focused on how to fund the construction, if the bonds pass in March, which would mean a potential tax increase. Any family living in the Bettendorf district that has a home valued at $200,000 or higher, there would be a $2.70 increase in property taxes.

“We do believe that we have the support in the community for that and we’re so grateful for the twelve-hundred plus families that signed the petition so we could have the board meeting last night, and the feedback in those arenas were pretty positive,” Morse said.

Bettendorf administration will be hosting public forums at their junior high and high schools on Feb. 21st and 22nd, where members of the community can ask questions and provide feedback to school officials. A public vote is scheduled on March 7th to finalize the infrastructure plans.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.