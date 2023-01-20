‘Car, Truck & Bike Show’ returns to QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re searching for weekend plans, an event filled, three-day auto show will be returning to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.

The ‘Car, Truck and Bike Show’ will be at the QCCA Expo Center Jan. 20-22 with a variety of events scheduled for each day, including a ‘Pin Up Girl competition’, silent auction, a ‘Kids Car Show Cosplay on Stage’, an ‘Adult Car Show Cosplay Competition’, awards, and lots of cars, trucks, and bikes, according to QCCA Expo Center’s website.

Event organizers say show times include:

Friday, Jan. 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the expo center’s website, admission for adults is $8, admission for kids aged six to 16 is $4 and kids age six and under are free. Event organizers also say three-day passes can be purchased for $16.

For a full list of scheduled events and additional information, visit https://www.qccaexpocenter.com/carshow.

