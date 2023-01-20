Chef Keys Shares her New Year’s Day Recipe

By K.C. Ross
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys discusses what her News Year’s Day dinner consist of in the TV6 Kitchen. She talks about African American traditions and how cooking these dishes promotes good fortune and health. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

