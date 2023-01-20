Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit

Iowa State Patrol shared this picture on their Twitter account. It shows the BAC of a driver they arrested on U.S. Highway 218 around the day of Thursday, January 19, 2023. (Iowa State Patrol)(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead.

Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests.

The post did not say when the traffic stop happened, but was posted to Twitter on Thursday evening. It stated a 21-year-old woman was clocked going 103 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on U.S. Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The post says Trooper Schmidt found the driver had a BAC, or Blood Alcohol Content, of .421, which is five times over the legal limit in Iowa of .08. It went on to say the driver faces a “HOST of other violations” and the driver was taken “right to JAIL.”

