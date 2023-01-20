Kewanee police investigate shots fired Thursday

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Kewanee Thursday morning.

Kewanee police responded around 5:15 a.m. Thursday to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired, according to a media release.

Police said there was no one in the area when they arrived, but it was confirmed multiple gunshots were fired at a home in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue.

Crime scene technicians found at least 13 shots were fired at the home during the incident, police said. Two people inside the home were not hit.

According to police, the shell casings, fired rounds, and other items were photographed and collected as evidence.

Officers said they canvassed the area and witnesses reported seeing a suspect in a hooded sweatshirt fleeing from the scene of the shooting on foot.

The Kewanee Police Department said the shooting is believed to be a targeted shooting. Police do not believe there to be any immediate danger to citizens.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Residents around the area are encouraged to review their home surveillance footage to see if any suspects related to the shooting were captured on video, police said.

Anyone that has information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

