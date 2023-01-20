Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son.

Judge Frank Fuhr also sentenced Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time already served during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Keim, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty in September to criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability.

Moline officers were contacted on Nov. 3, 2020, by the emergency department of a local hospital after Joseph “J.J.” Hammond Jr., who was severely disabled, was taken to the facility for emergency care, police said.

Police said hospital staff found Hammond to be extremely dehydrated, emaciated, and had severe open wounds that had not been adequately treated. He went into cardiopulmonary arrest and later died at the hospital and the police department, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation.

The investigation included numerous interviews, consultations with medical professionals, and an in-depth examination of the child’s medical records and past medical treatment, according to police.

Police said the investigation found a consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to Hammond’s death. An autopsy determined he died from complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration due to underlying physical neglect.

Keim was arrested in March 2021.

Her husband, Justin Keim, 34, was charged in March 2021 with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person, a Class 2 felony.

He has a status hearing on Feb. 3 and is free on bond.

