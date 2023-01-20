Mostly cloudy Friday; Snow Saturday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are ending the work week with plenty of cloud cover. There may be a few flurries and breezy conditions this morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Some peeks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs in the lower to middle 30s and a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Clouds will move back in tonight with a mostly cloudy sky continuing into Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 20s with highs back to the 30s Saturday.

A round of light snow will move in Saturday evening and overnight, but will end prior to daybreak Sunday. A dusting to 2 inches of snow will be possible, with some locations getting up to 3″. The band of snow will be about 100 miles wide so any shift in the band of snow by 20 to 30 miles may mean the difference between a dusting and an inch or two.

There is another potential of snow later Tuesday or Wednesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Some peeks of sun possible. High: 34°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24°. Winds: WNW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 34°.

