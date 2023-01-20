Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine.

It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time.

A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross.

Muscatine police say she was hit by a car on broadway street in the early hours of Friday morning.

“I like bent down after they pepper sprayed my mom’s girlfriend,” Brianna Cross said. “And all I felt was like the car hit me, and then I was under it, and they reversed, and then they just took off.”

Brianna’s mother, Brenda, says her daughter is now dealing with serious injuries.

“She has a broken pelvis, a fractured tailbone, and multiple wounds throughout her entire body,” Brenda Cross said. “She had tire marks across her stomach and across her leg; she had to have surgery on the pelvis and two skin graph surgeries.”

Cross said this all started with a disagreement.

“It all progressed because they had an issue with my daughter’s girlfriend,” Cross said. “And they wanted to fight her, and my daughter got protective over her, and that is how the altercation had all begun.”

Along with the physical injuries, Cross says her daughter is also dealing with mental impacts from the incident.

“She’s pretty traumatized,” Cross said, “Her comfort level right now is not too bad because they have her on some pretty good pain medicine, but she, she can’t even close her eyes without it repeating in her head constantly.”

The case remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.