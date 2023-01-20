Niabi celebrates birth of first African Cape Porcupine

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo is celebrating the birth of an African Cape porcupine, the first one to be born at the zoo.

The baby, named Porcupette, was born on Jan. 7, to the zoo’s 11-year-old male Charles and 4-year-old female Milele, according to Zoo Director Lee Jackson. African Cape porcupines are native to the dry woodland areas of South Africa and are endearing favorites among zoo visitors.

Both mom and dad have proven to be excellent parents and keep a close watchful eye over their new youngster, who is already starting to take solid food, Jackson said in a media release.

“Our Cape porcupines are part of a multi-zoo cooperative breeding program,” Jackson said. “This is the first time Cape porcupines have been bred at Niabi, and we are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species.”

There are 112 institutions involved in the Cape porcupine captive management program with over 500 individual animals involved, Jackson said.

Niabi Zoo is closed for the regular admission season. Visit www.NiabiZoo.com for more information about experiences happening at the zoo year-round. Niabi will be open for the 2023 regular admission season starting April 17.

