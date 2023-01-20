One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had fallen roughly 20 feet from a portable scaffold. They say a man was not breathing, and crews started CPR immediately.

EMS took that patient to MercyOne Dyersville. They say 50 year old Bruce Bockenstedt died at the hospital.

Crews took another man to MercyOne Dubuque, who was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There’s no update on that man.

The investigation into what happened is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false...
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire is blocked due...
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor