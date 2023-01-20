One dead, one injured after falling while on the job

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job.

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had fallen roughly 20 feet from a portable scaffold. They say a man was not breathing, and crews started CPR immediately.

EMS took that patient to MercyOne Dyersville. They say 50 year old Bruce Bockenstedt died at the hospital.

Crews took another man to MercyOne Dubuque, who was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There’s no update on that man.

The investigation into what happened is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.